Watch Trailers for New Fox Shows ‘Ghosted,’ ‘Orville,’ ‘LA to Vegas,’ ‘The Resident’

Fox released trailers for their new shows for the 2017-2018 season after their upfront presentation in New York, including comedy “Ghosted” and the new Seth MacFarlane series “The Orville.”

“Ghosted” will air on Sundays as part of Fox’s comedy block, in between “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy.” “The Orville” will air on Thursdays after new episodes of “Gotham.” Comedy “LA to Vegas” and drama “The Resident” will debut midseason. Fox previously released the trailer for the Marvel series “The Gifted,” which will air Mondays this fall after “Lucifer.”

Watch the trailers below.

“Ghosted” follows a cynical skeptic and a genius “true believer” in the paranormal who are recruited by The Bureau Underground to look into the rampant “unexplained” activity in Los Angeles, all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race.

Cast: Craig Robinson as Leroy Wright, Adam Scott as Max Jennifer, Ally Walker as Captain Ava Lafrey, Adeel Akhtar as Barry Shaw

Executive Producers: Tom Gormican, Kevin Etten, Craig Robinson, Adam Scott, Naomi Scott, Oly Obst, Mark Schulman

“The Orville” is a one-hour science fiction series set 400 years in the future that follows the adventures of the U.S.S. Orville, a mid-level exploratory vessel. Its crew, both human and alien, faces the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the familiar, often humorous problems of regular people in a workplace.

Cast: Seth MacFarlane as Ed Mercer, Adrianne Palicki as Kelly Grayson, Penny Johnson Jerald as Claire Finn, Scott Grimes as Gordon Malloy, Peter Macon as Bortus, Halston Sage as Alara Kitan, J. Lee as John Lamarr, Mark Jackson as Isaac, Chad Coleman as Klyden, Norm Macdonald as Yaphit

Executive Producers: Seth MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jason Clark, Liz Heldens, Jon Favreau (pilot)

“LA to Vegas” is an ensemble single-camera workplace comedy about a group of underdogs trying to find their place in the world, set on the Friday night flight from LAX to Vegas and the returning flight on Sunday, who all share the same goal: to come back a winner in the casino of life.

Cast: Kim Matula as Ronnie, Ed Weeks as Colin, Nathan Lee Graham as Bernard, Olivia Macklin as Nichole with Peter Stormare as Artem and Dylan McDermott as Captain Dave

Executive Producers: Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Chris Henchy, Owen Burke, Lon Zimmet, Steve Levitan

“The Resident” follows Dr. Conrad Hawkins, one of the best doctors at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. Charming, arrogant and only a third-year resident, Conrad does everything in the most unconventional way possible.

Cast: Matt Czuchry as Dr. Conrad Hawkins, Emily VanCamp as Nicolette Nevin, Manish Dayal as Dr. Devon Pravesh, Shaunette Renée Wilson as Dr. Mina Okafor, Valerie Cruz as Renata Lopez and Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell

Executive Producers: Antoine Fuqua, Amy Holden Jones, David Boorstein, Oly Obst, Phillip Noyce