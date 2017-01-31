After raking in an impressive premiere audience for first edition of BET’s New Edition miniseries, it was a foregone conclusion that “The New Edition Story” would perform well.

Nielsen’s Live+3 ratings, tacking on three days of viewing, are in for the first two parts (with preliminary L+3 numbers for the finale), and that conclusion holds. The premiere drew 3.3 million viewers in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, and 5.5 million total viewers on BET alone. Part Two’s haul was a just slightly lower 3.1 million in the demo, and 5.3 million total viewers. Part three matched the first night, with 3.3 million in the demo and 5.6 million overall.

All told, the mini brought in 28.4 million viewers to BET, through the initial run and subsequent encores over the week of premiere; 15.7 million of those viewers came via BET.

The miniseries charted the course of Ur-boy band New Edition from their humble Boston beginnings to global megastardom, detailing the controversy and personnel changes along the way, and ruminating on the ultimate cost of fame. The cast includes Bryshere Y. Gray, Elijah Kelley, Luke James, Keith Powers, Algee Smith, and Woody McClain as the adult members of New Edition. “The New Edition Story” is executive produced by Jesse Collins (“Real Husbands of Hollywood”) for JCE Films, a division of Jesse Collins Entertainment; directed by Chris Robinson (“ATL”) and co-produced by Brooke Payne, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, and Bobby Brown.