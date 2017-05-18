Watch Trailers for New CW Shows ‘Black Lightning,’ ‘Dynasty,’ ‘Valor,’ ‘Life Sentence’

The CW released trailers for its new shows “Black Lightning,” the reboot of “Dynasty,” “Life Sentence,” and “Valor” after their upfront presentation in New York on Thursday.

Watch the trailers below.

More to come…

Jefferson Pearce previously fought crime as the vigilante Black Lightning, but has since retired. 10 years later, he is drawn back into battle when crime and corruption plague his city once more.

Cast: Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams

Executive producers: Greg Berlanti, Salim Akil, Mara Brock Akil, Sarah Schechter

In a reboot of the classic primetime soap opera, Fallon Carrington is poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks. When her father, Blake Carrington, summons Fallon and her brother, Steven, home to the family compound in Atlanta, Fallon is horrified to learn that the reunion isn’t to announce her promotion – but rather to make the acquaintance of their stepmother-to-be, Cristal.

Cast: Elizabeth Gillies, Grant Show, James Mackay, Nathalie Kelley, Alan Dale, Robert Christopher Riley, Sam Adegoke, Rafael de la Fuente

Executive producers: Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Sallie Patrick, Esther and Richard Shapiro (the creators of the original “Dynasty”), Brad Silberling

Stella has spent the last eight years living like she was dying (because she was). Just like the “manic pixie dream girl” heroines in her favorite sappy cancer movies, Stella traveled the world, faced her darkest fears and found true love on a whirlwind trip to Paris. But when Stella finds out that her cancer has been cured, she is suddenly forced to face the long-term consequences of the “live in the moment” decisions she made.

Cast: Lucy Hale, Dylan Walsh, Gillian Vigman, Brooke Lyons, Carlos PenaVega, Jayson Blair, Elliot Knight

Executive producers: Erin Cardillo, Richard Keith, Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, Oliver Goldstick, Lee Toland Krieger