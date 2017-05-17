Watch Trailers for New CBS Shows ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘SWAT,’ ‘SEAL Team,’ ‘Wisdom of the Crowd,’ and More

CBS released trailers for their new shows for the 2017-2018 season following their upfront presentation in New York on Wednesday, including first looks at “Big Bang Theory” prequel “Young Sheldon,” the reboot of “SWAT” with Shemar Moore, and the Jeremy Piven-led drama “Wisdom of the Crowd,” among others.

“Young Sheldon,” which stars Iain Armitage as the nine year old version of Jim Parsons’ Dr. Sheldon Cooper, will air after “Big Bang” on Thursdays beginning Nov. 2, once Thursday Night Football concludes. The network will air a special preview of the pilot on Sept. 25.

Watch the trailers below.

