Lauren Schmidt Hissrich to Adapt ‘The Witcher’ for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will adapt fantasy saga “The Witcher” into a series for Netflix, Variety has learned.

Like the stories on which it is based, Netflix’s “The Witcher” chronicles monster hunters who, with training and body modification, develop supernatural abilities at a young age to battle deadly beasts. Hissrich will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Her writing and co-executive producer credits include Marvel-produced superhero dramas “The Defenders” and “Daredevil” for Netflix and Starz’s “Power.” She is represented by UTA.

Netflix in May announced that it would develop and produce an adaptation of the novels by the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

The first “Witcher” short stories were published in Polish science-fiction magazine Fantastyka in the mid-1980s. The first of eight books, short-story collection “The Last Wish,” was published in 1993. The most recent, the novel “Season of Storms,” was published in 2013. In addition to a major video game franchise, the series has been adapted into projects for comic books, tabletop games, and, two decades ago, a Polish-language television series.

Sean Daniel will executive produce “The Witcher” for Netflix under his banner with his Sean Daniel Company partner Jason Brown. Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko of Platige Image will also exec produce.

