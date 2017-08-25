‘Disjointed,’ ‘Bojack Horseman’ Get Their Own Branded Weed for Netflix Pop-Up

As part of a promotion for its upcoming series “Disjointed” — about a woman who lives her dream of opening a marijuana dispensary — Netflix is developing strains of marijuana inspired by ten of its shows.

Due to federal regulations, the strains will not be available for mail-order purchase. Instead, they’ll be for sale at a West Hollywood pop-up shop at Alternative Health Herbal Services this Friday to Sunday. Those with qualifying medical conditions requiring cannabis use (in possession of a medcard), will be able to purchase the branded strains.

According to a press release, “each strain was cultivated with the specific shows in mind, designed to complement each title based on their tone. For example, sillier shows may be more indica dominant, while dramedies will be more sativa dominant to help the more powerful scenes resonate.”

Three of the strains — the Omega Strain, Eve’s Bush, and Rutherford B. Haze — are inspired by “Disjointed,” from “The Big Bang Theory” creator Chuck Lorre. The show’s premiere Friday coincides with the first day of the pop-up shop.

“Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later” gave rise to the Camp Firewood strain, “a very chill indica.” “Bojack Horseman” can be viewed while partaking in Prickly Muffin: “When you smoke this, it gets a little easier. But you gotta do it every day.” “Arrested Development” inspired Banana Stand Kush, recommended for a “big yellow joint,” and “Chelsea” birthed Vodkush, for the “advanced botanist.”

Peyotea 73, an “uplifting sativa hybrid,” was created with “Grace and Frankie” in mind, and Sassafrass OG, with “the power of one thousand pug snorts,” is inspired by “Lady Dynamite.” The last three strains include Baka Bile, “to really ramp up your appetite” and from “Santa Clarita Diet”; “Poussey Riot,” “for kicking it with somebody, talking, making mad stupid jokes” from “Orange Is The New Black;” and “Moon 13,” “not too strong, so you can ‘keep your sanity, no robot friends required,'” from “Mystery Science Theater 3000.”

Netflix made the point in its press materials that it’s not profiting off the sales of the product, which are for promotional purposes.