Netflix has ordered a second season of Canadian sci-fi series “Travelers,” starring Eric McCormack, Variety has learned.

The series is set hundreds of years in the future where technology has developed a means of sending people back in time to the 21st century to help save humanity from a grim future. “Will & Grace” alum McCormack plays an FBI agent and team leader of the “travelers.” Mackenzie Porter, Patrick Gilmore, Jared Paul Abrahamson, Nesta Marlee Cooper and Reilly Dolman also star.

Peacock Alley Entertainment is producing for Netflix and Corus Entertainment’s Showcase net. The first season premiered on Showcase in Canada in October, with a Netflix bow to the rest of the world just before Christmas.

McCormack will also be part of NBC’s upcoming “Will & Grace” revival.