TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases Trailer for ‘BoJack Horseman’ Season 4

In today’s roundup, “BoJack Horseman’s” fourth season has a new trailer, and Diane Guerrero has been cast in season two of “Superior Donuts.”

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released a trailer for season four of “BoJack Horseman,” indicating that the titular man-horse has gone missing. The trailer checks back in with other characters from the show, including Diane, Mr. Peanutbutter, Princess Carolyn and Todd. The new season launches on Netflix Friday, Sept. 8. Watch the trailer below:

CASTING

Diane Guerrero has joined the cast of CBS’ “Superior Donuts” as a season two series regular. Guerrero will play Sofia, a young Uptown gentrifier who parks her food truck, which serves healthy, socially conscious breakfast foods, in front of Arthur’s (Judd Hirsch) old-school donut shop. Though Arthur assumes she’s an entitled millennial, she’s actually a hard-working, enterprising, self-made woman who has poured every penny into her food truck business, which she plans to turn into an empire. Guerrero is best known for her roles on The CW’s “Jane The Virgin” and Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black.”

Matt Jones, Chris Diamantopoulos, and AnnaLynne McCord have signed on to star in Pop’s new series “Let’s Get Physical.” A joint production between Pop and Entertainment One, the eight-episode series centers on a slacker named Joe (Jones) who makes a reluctant comeback in the fitness industry after his dad, Colonel Tom Force, a.k.a. “The Godfather of Aerobics,” unexpectedly passes away and wills his son the broken-down family gym. In a “Brewster’s Millions”-type switch to receive the family fortune and estate, Joe must take on his arch-nemesis, Barry Cross (Diamantopoulos), who has become a highly successful fitness entrepreneur. Against all odds, they face off in the ultimate battle of masculinity: The National Aerobics Championships. McCord plays Claudia Cross, Barry’s wife and Joe’s former girl. “Let’s Get Physical” is exec. produced by Michael Rosenberg, Connor Pritchard’s Inside Center Productions, Ben and Dan Newmark of Grandma’s House Entertainment and John Morayniss for eOne.

PBS Masterpiece has announced that Rufus Sewell, who portrayed Lord Melbourne in “Victoria,” will return in the same role in the second season of the period drama starring Jenna Coleman. The second season picks up six weeks after the events of the first season finale. It follows the young monarch as a working mother, learning to balance her responsibilities as both parent and queen, while Albert continues to struggle to find a role for himself alongside his powerful wife. “Victoria’s” second season is set to premiere Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

PROGRAMMING

TCM will remember legendary comedic actor Jerry Lewis, who died Sunday at 91 years of age. On Labor Day, Sept. 4, the channel will air a series of Lewis’s best-known films, including “The Nutty Professor,” “The King of Comedy,” and “The Bellboy,” in honor of of the nearly 50 years Lewis spent hosting “The Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon,” which encouraged viewers to donate to charity. Below is the complete schedule:

8:00 p.m. “The Nutty Professor” (1963)

10:00 p.m. “The King of Comedy” (1983)

12:00 a.m. “The Stooge” (1952)

2:00 a.m. “The Bellboy” (1960)

3:30 a.m. “The Disorderly Orderly” (1964)

DATES

In the lead up to the Sept. 24 premiere of E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special,” E! will be airing a marathon of every episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and all spin-off shows, including “Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami,” “Kourtney & Kim Take New York,” “Kourtney & Kim Take Miami,” “Khloe & Lamar” and “Kourtney & Khloe Take The Hamptons.” The marathon will begin with season one Aug. 28, and episodes will air continuously every weekday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the exception of 12-2 p.m., the window of E!’s talk show “Daily Pop.” During the 90-minute anniversary special, host and executive producer of the series and special Ryan Seacrest sits down with Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie to reflect on the most monumental events in their lives. “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” returns for its 14th season Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m.

Season two of “The Shannara Chronicles” is slated to premiere Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 10 p.m. on Spike. Season two takes place one year after the events of the first season. The Four Lands are in chaos. The re-emergence of magic has the populace terrified, and an organization called The Crimson is hunting down magic users, using fear and intimidation to sow discord among the races. Wil (Austin Butler), scarred by the loss of Amberle and his separation from Eretria (Ivana Baquero), has turned his back on his magical destiny to become a healer. But when a mysterious woman named Mareth saves Wil from a Crimson attack, he is forced to rejoin the fight. “The Shannara Chronicles” aired its first season on MTV, who greenlit the second season in 2016. Earlier this year, Viacom decided to move the show to its Spike network. “The Shannara Chronicles” is a Sonar Entertainment production created by Al Gough and Miles Millar based on the “Shannara” book series written by Terry Brooks. The series is executive produced by Gough and Millar, Brooks, Jon Favreau, Jonathan Liebesman, Dan Farah, Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni. The series is produced and distributed worldwide by Sonar Entertainment in association with Millar/Gough Ink and Farah Films.

ADVOCACY

Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hanks, Mahershala Ali, Tony Hale, Bill Hader, Christian Slater, Common, Randall Park, Rami Malek, Portia Doubleday, Thomas Mann, Anna Deavere Smith, Miranda Cosgrove, Melissa Rivers, Kevin Frazier and many more will participate in “EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live,” a special one-hour telecast which will invite the public to help rethink the future of American high schools. They will join Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, who also serve as executive producers, in the all-star telecast, which will air live from Los Angeles on all four major U.S. networks – ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC – on Friday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m.

DEVELOPMENT

CBS Comedy has committed to a pilot production of “History of Them,” a multi-cultural rom-com about how two friends fell in love, narrated by their future daughter, using the couple’s social media from present-day as a guide. The series is written and executive produced by Gloria Calderon Kellett, who currently serves as co-creator and co-showrunner of Netflix and Sony TV’s “One Day At a Time.” Kellett is repped by UTA and Odenkirk Provissiero. Deadline first reported the news.

AWARD SHOWS

Andy Kaplan, president of Sony Pictures Television Networks and a director of International Academy, will serve as gala chair of the 45th International Emmy Awards, which takes place Monday, Nov. 20 in New York City. The International Academy will recognize programming in eleven program categories and present Special Awards to Kevin Spacey and Emilio Azcárraga Jean, who will receive the Founders Emmy and Directorate Emmy, respectively. Based at Sony Pictures headquarters in Culver City, Calif., Kaplan leads the company’s global television networks and investments, with over 180 channel feeds reaching nearly two billion subscribers around the world. Under Kaplan’s leadership, Sony’s networks portfolio has rapidly grown to include some of the most popular media brands in North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America and Africa, including Crackle, GSN, AXN, ANIMAX, and Sony Channel.