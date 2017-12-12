Netflix Takes Sean Bean Drama ‘The Frankenstein Chronicles’ for the U.S., Global Markets (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix will take Sean Bean’s cult hit “The Frankenstein Chronicles” to the U.S. and further afield after striking a deal for the U.K.-produced drama series Variety has learned. The streaming service has taken both six-episode seasons and is expected to run the series as a Netflix Original in the U.S.

“The Frankenstein Chronicles” is a re-imagining of Mary Shelley’s classic novel. Set in 1830s London, Bean (“Game of Thrones”) plays John Marlott, a war veteran and river policeman. Season one of the serialized show sees him investigating the case of a corpse made up of body parts from different children, and finding the matter involves senior establishment figures and demonic forces.

The show has been on ITV’s Encore channel in the U.K. but the British broadcaster is closing the linear service and “The Frankenstein Chronicles” will then be one of several series available as a box-set on its catch-up service. The show has been well-reviewed but the ITV Encore pay-TV channel only attracts a modest audience in the U.K. The series is produced by U.K.-based Rainmark Films and Frank Doelger (“Game of Thrones”) is an executive producer.

Netflix has stepped up and inked a global deal for “The Frankenstein Chronicles,” but the international situation is complicated by the fact that the show’s distributor, Endemol Shine International, has already licensed the series in multiple territories. Where that is the case, Netflix will still have the it, but in a later window.

ITV said last month it was shuttering the Encore linear channel and making it a digital-only offering from the spring. “The Frankenstein Chronicles” had been one of its big original commissions for the service, alongside “Harlots,” and “Houdini & Doyle.” “Harlots” was picked up by Hulu in the U.S. and it produces the latest season.

“The Frankenstein Chronicles” deal opens the way for Netflix to make further seasons should it resonate with its U.S. and global subscribers. The streaming service also has the second season of “Medici,” which will feature Bean.