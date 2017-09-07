Netflix Teases ‘Black Mirror’ With First-Look Photos from Season 4

Netflix recently revealed the titles for the season 4 episodes of its popular dystopian technology anthology “Black Mirror.” To follow up the pre-season hype, the streaming service has just released two images of the episodes “Arkangel” and “USS Callister.”

Based on the photo, “Arkangel” appears to tackle the theme of medicine. The episode stars Rosemarie Dewitt, Brenna Harding and Owen Teague, was written by Charlie Brooker, and is directed by Jodie Foster.

“USS Callister, which stars Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson and Michaela Coel, takes on a “Star Trek” vibe. It is directed by Toby Haynes. Series co-creator Brooker has co-written this episode with William Bridge.

Other season 4 episodes include:

“Black Museum” stars Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright and Babs Olusanmokun. It is directed by Colm McCarthy.

stars Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright and Babs Olusanmokun. It is directed by Colm McCarthy. “Crocodile” stars Andrea Riseborough, Andrew Gower and Kiran Sonia Sawar. It is directed by John Hillcoat.

stars Andrea Riseborough, Andrew Gower and Kiran Sonia Sawar. It is directed by John Hillcoat. “Hang the DJ” stars Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole and George Blagden. It is directed by Tim Van Patten.

stars Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole and George Blagden. It is directed by Tim Van Patten. “Metalhead” stars Maxine Peake, Jake Davies and Clint Dyer. It is directed by David Slade.

“Black Mirror” has yet to set a release date for season 4. The series earned two Emmy nominations for its third season, including one for best television movie for the episode “San Junipero,” which starred Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Mackenzie Davis.