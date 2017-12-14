Netflix Orders Inner City High School Comedy ‘On My Block’

Netflix has ordered a new half-hour comedy series co-created by”Awkward” creator Lauren Iungerich, Variety has learned.

Titled “On My Block,” the series is described as a coming-of-age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city. Netflix has ordered a 10-episode first season.

Iungerich co-created the series with Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft. The 10-episode first season will debut on Netflix in 2018.

The series will star Diego Tinoco as Cesar Diaz, Jason Genao as Ruby Martinez, Jessica Marie Garcia as Jasmin, Sierra Capri as Monse Finnie, and Brett Gray as Jamal Turner.

“Awkward” ran on MTV for five seasons between 2011 and 2016. That series was also a set in a high school and followed a student who had an accident that was mistaken for a suicide attempt, leading to a sudden uptick in her popularity. The show won a Teen Choice Award and a People’s Choice Award during its run.

Iungerich’s other credits include “Damaged Goods,” “Hot Mess,” and the series version of “10 Things I Hate About You.” Haft and Gonzalez have previously collaborated on an an episode of “Empire” as well as writing the screenplay for the Tupac Shakur biopic “All Eyez on Me.”