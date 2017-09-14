Netflix Hires DreamWorks Vet Melissa Cobb as Vice President of Kids and Family

Netflix has hired Melissa Cobb as its new vice president of kids and family, the streaming service announced Thursday.

Cobb, who most recently served as chief creative officer and head of studio for Oriental DreamWorks, will be based in the Los Angeles office, reporting to chief content officer Ted Sarandos. In her role, she will lead the content team responsible for bringing kids and family titles to Netflix members, with an expanded focus on high quality series and event programming across the spectrum of kids and family entertainment, including both animation and live action.

“Melissa brings a wealth of experience creating and overseeing series and feature films that resonate with kids and families across the globe,” said Sarandos. “No matter where they live, our members find tremendous enjoyment in our kids and family content, and I couldn’t be happier to have Melissa on board to continue expanding into new and exciting areas.”

In her time at Oriental DreamWorks, Cobb was based in Shanghai, China, where she oversaw all aspects of running the studio and U.S./China collaboration including creative oversight of all projects in development and production, business strategy, production strategy and more for a slate of high quality animated feature films targeted to a global audience. She insured the green light of a first feature, “Everest,” slated for a global release in fall 2019 with Universal.

Prior to joining Oriental DreamWorks, Cobb served as a producer at DreamWorks Animation, responsible for all aspects of producing animated feature films including the hugely successful and Academy Award-nominated “Kung Fu Panda” trilogy. Before that, she worked at 20th Century Fox Feature Animation where she worked to put into production the animated “Titan A.E.” and the live-action Drew Barrymore film “Ever After.” She also worked at Walt Disney Pictures, where she was responsible for discovering and developing live- action titles for the company, including “Blank Check,” Steven Sommers’ “The Jungle Book,” and “Man of the House” starring Chevy Chase. Cobb holds an M.B.A. from the Anderson Graduate School of Management at UCLA and a B.S. from Stanford University.

“I’m so excited to begin this next chapter with Netflix,” Cobb said. “Given the creative freedom offered here and the global audience, there’s a huge opportunity for talented creatives across the industry to create the world’s best kids and family series and features for Netflix. My goal for this team is to offer a diverse slate of great, powerful and timeless family entertainment with global appeal, and to be creator and talent friendly while striving for the highest quality in everything we do.”