Netflix Orders Matt Groening Animated Comedy ‘Disenchantment’

Netflix has given a 20-episode pickup to the Matt Groening animated comedy “Disenchantment.”

“Broad City’s” Abbi Jacobson is on board for the voice cast along with Nat Faxon and Eric Andre.

The series from the creator of “The Simpsons” and “Futurama” is described as an adult fantasy about a crumbling medieval kingdom known as Dreamland. The central character is a hard-drinking princess Bean, her elf companion Elfo and her “personal demon” Luci. The first 10 episodes are targeted to premiere next year.

” ‘Disenchantment’ will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you,” Groening said.

Groening and Josh Weinstein are exec producers for the Ululu Company. Animation will be handled by Rough Draft Studios, which worked with Groening on the Fox/Comedy Central series “Futurama.”

“Disenchantment” has been in the works for some time.

“Matt Groening’s brilliant work has resonated with generations around the world and we couldn’t be happier to work with him on Disenchantment,” said Cindy Holland, Netflix’s VP of original content. “The series will bear his trademark animation style and biting wit, and we think it’s a perfect fit for our many Netflix animation fans.”