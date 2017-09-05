‘Netflix Is a Joke’ Billboards Appear in New York, Los Angeles

Plain white billboards declaring that “Netflix is a joke” appeared in New York and Los Angeles Tuesday. The signage is part of a new marketing campaign from the streaming service, Variety has learned — though to what end is unclear.

Netflix representatives declined to comment on the billboards Wednesday.

Social media users in New York and Los Angeles posted photographs of the Monday of the billboards, which appeared that morning. The billboards were spotted in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of New York, over the Arco gas station at Olympic and Robertson in Los Angeles, and in other locations.

a gigantic billboard that just says "Netflix is a joke." has appeared in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/PrAZBSuR0a — 📼 Roy Parker 📼 (@oh_itsRoy) September 5, 2017

Anyone know what's up with these @netflix is a joke ads up in Hell's Kitchen in NYC? pic.twitter.com/nm1k4LWW8S — The Laugh Button (@thelaughbutton) September 5, 2017

The Netflix campaign is expected to expand in the weeks ahead.

Netflix last month launched a new Instagram account devoted to its comedy programming. The account currently has nine posts, all promoting stand-up comic Jerry Seinfeld’s forthcoming stand-up special “Before,” which premieres Sept. 19 on the streaming service. Netflix has moved aggressively into stand-up comedy, a genre previously dominated by HBO, signing deals in the $11 million-$20 million per special range with comedians such as Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Amy Schumer.