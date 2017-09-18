‘Netflix Is a Joke’ Ad Unveiled During Emmys

The ad campaign that Netflix teased with a batch of cryptic, minimalist billboards two weeks ago was unveiled Sunday during the Primetime Emmy Awards.

With a new commercial bearing the slogan “Netflix is a joke,” a new 60-second spot was released touting the streaming service’s burgeoning stand-up comedy offerings. The ad featured comics such as Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres, and Chris Rock — all of whom have forthcoming stand-up specials soon to premiere on the service — appearing in scenes from popular Netflix original dramas including “House of Cards,” “Stranger Things,” “The Crown,” and “Orange is the New Black.”

This month, plain white billboards with black letters reading “Netflix is a joke” appeared in New York and Los Angeles, capturing attention on social media and teasing the upcoming ad campaign.

Netflix has moved aggressively into stand-up comedy, a genre previously dominated by HBO, signing deals in the $11 million-$20 million per special range with comedians such as Seinfeld, Rock, Chappelle, DeGeneres, Louis C.K., and Amy Schumer. Last month, Schumer acknowledged via social media that she had asked for and received additional money from Netflix for her upcoming stand-up special after learning that Rock and Chappelle were each making $20 million per special.

Watch the ad below: