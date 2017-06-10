Netflix Nears Series Order for CBS Television Studios’ ‘Insatiable’

Senior TV Reporter @gdanielholloway
Debbie Ryan
Gregory Pace/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix is near a deal for a 13-episode series order for hour-long drama “Insatiable,” sources tell Variety. The CBS Television Studios project had been previously ordered to pilot but not picked up to series at the CW.

Starring Debbie Ryan and Dallas Roberts, “Insatiable” the follows a disgraced, dissatisfied civil lawyer-turned-beauty pageant coach who takes on a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client, and has no idea what he’s about to unleash upon the world.

Written by Lauren Gussis (“Once Upon A Time”), the show is executive produced by Ryan Seacrest, Gussis, Nina Wass of Ryan Seacrest Productions, plus Todd Hoffman and Dennis Kim of Storied Media Group.

Representatives for CBS Television Studios and Netflix declined to comment. Deadline first reported on the show’s move to Netflix.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad