What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in January 2018

A new year means new shows and films to stream on all your favorite services.

Netflix will start the new year off right with one of the world’s favorite superheroes, bringing in five Batman films including Tim Burton’s “Batman” and Christopher Nolan’s “Batman Begins.” In addition, all three “Godfather” films, the four “Lethal Weapon” movies, and the five entries in the “Bring It On” series will be on Netflix, allowing viewers to ring in the new year with a movie marathon. Other notable titles coming to Netflix in January are the always meme-y “National Treasure,” the classic “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” and Jack Black’s new biopic about Jan Lewan’s polka Ponzi scheme “The Polka King.”

Hopefully ringing in 2018 will leave you hungry, because Hulu is offering up a healthy serving of new seasons of cooking shows like “Beat Bobby Flay,” “Cutthroat Kitchen,” “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives,” “Cupcake Wars,” and “Food Network Star.” Not a foodie? No problem. “The Karate Kid,” “Requiem for Dream,” “Reservoir Dogs,” and “Spaceballs” are some of the other titles coming to Hulu.

One of the most popular traditions of the New Year is the Rose Parade, and what better way to experience it with news personalities Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan, who look suspiciously like actors Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon? The sci-fi anthology “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” and Season 10 of “Doctor Who” are among some of the other titles that will also come to Amazon in January.

NETFLIX



Jan. 1



10,000 B.C.

30 Days of Night

Age Of Shadows

AlphaGo

America’s Sweethearts

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Caddyshack

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Defiance

Definitely, Maybe

Eastsiders: Season 3

Furry Vengeance

Glacé: Season 1

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

License to Wed

Like Water for Chocolate

Lovesick: Season 3

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Marie Antoinette

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

National Treasure

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

Stardust

Strictly Ballroom

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The First Time

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Shawshank Redemption

The Truman Show

The Vault

Training Day

Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable

Troy

Wedding Crashers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Jan. 2



Mustang Island

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rent

Jan. 5



Before I Wake

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Devilman Crybaby: Season 1

Rotten

Jan. 6

Episodes: Seasons 1-5

Jan. 8

The Conjuring

Jan. 10

47 Meters Down

Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

In The Deep

Jan. 12

Colony: Season 2

Disjointed: Part 2

Somebody Feed Phil

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King

Tom Segura: Disgraceful

Jan. 14

Wild Hogs

Jan. 15

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold

Rehenes

Unrest

Jan. 16

Dallas Buyers Club

Katt Williams: Great America

Rita: Season 4

Jan. 17

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show

Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

Jan. 18

Bad Day for the Cut

Tiempos de guerra: Season 1

Jan. 19

Drug Lords: Season 1

Grace and Frankie: Season 4

The Open House

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1

Jan. 23

Todd Glass: Act Happy

Jan. 24

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así

Jan. 25

Acts of Vengeance

Jan. 26

A Futile and Stupid Gesture

Dirty Money

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!

Llama Llama: Season 1

One Day at a Time: Season 2

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar

Jan. 28

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-3

Jan. 29

The Force

Jan. 30

Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-2

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Retribution: Season 1

Janu. 31

Cars 3

HULU

Jan. 1

10 to Midnight

A League of Their Own

All Is Lost

American Ninja

American Pickers: Season 14

Ancient Impossible: Season 1

Anger Management

Art of the Prank

Assassination

Avenging Force

Babel

Baby Mama’s Club

Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics: Seasons 8 & 9

Beat Bobby Flay: Seasons 1 & 2

Best of Man v. Food: Season 1

Beyond the Sea

Big Driver

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Black Rain

Bloodsport

Bolero

Breaking Borders: Season 1

Brothers

Brother vs. Brother: Seasons 1 & 2

Burning Blue

But I’m A Cheerleader

Capote

Cold Case Files (Reboot): Season 1

Cold Mountain

Coming Soon

Container Homes: Season 1

Cool World

Counting Cars: Season 6

Cross Bronx

Cube

Cube 2: Hypercube

Cube Zero

Cupcake Wars: Season 8

Cutthroat Kitchen: Season 7

Daddy Day Care

Dangerous Curves

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Season 22

Down in the Delta

Drop Dead Sexy

Duck Dynasty: Seasons 10 & 11

Evolution

Excess Baggage

Flawless

Flea Market Flip: Season 3

Flip or Flop: Season 5

Food Network Star: Season 12

Frailty

Freedom Writers

Ghost Adventures: Season 11

Ghoulies 3: Ghoulies Go to College

Great Food Truck Race: Season 7

Green Street Hooligans Underground

Grizzly Man

Hamlet

Hercules in New York

Highway

Horsemen

Hot Rod

Hustle & Flow

I Spy

Invaders from Mars

Invasion U.S.A.

Ironweed

Kill the Irishman

Liz & Dick

Look Who’s Talking

Look Who’s Talking Now

Look Who’s Talking Too

Love & Death

Love Story

Missing in Action II: The Beginning

Mona Lisa Smile

Mountain Men: Seasons 1-6

Murphy’s Law

My Boss’s Daughter

Night of the Living Dead 3D

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

Ninja III: The Domination

P2

Paper Heart

Platoon Leader

Pretty Bird

Primitive

Punch Drunk Love

Requiem for a Dream

Reservoir Dogs

Revenge of the Ninja

Revolutionary Road

Richard the Lionheart

Saturday Night Fever

Secretary

Shirley Valentine

Show of Force

Six Degrees of Separation

Sliding Doors

Songcatcher

Spaceballs

Step into Liquid

Street Smart

Subspecies

Subspecies 2

Subspecies 3

Subspecies 4

Subspecies 5

Sunshine Cleaning

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Parent Trap

The Fourth War

The Future

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid: Part II

The Karate Kid III

The Next Karate Kid

The Phantom of the Opera

The Pom Pom Girls

The Presidio

The Wraith

Thelma & Louise

Total Recall

Two Family House

Uncommon Valor

War

Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan: Seasons 1 & 2

Witless Protection

Words and Pictures

Zodiac

Jan. 2

The Bachelor: Season 22 premiere

Better Late Than Never: Season 2 premiere

Cruel and Unusual

The Wall: Season 2 midseason premiere

Jan. 3

Chicago Med: Season 3 midseason premiere

The Game Changer

LA to Vegas: series premiere

Lethal Weapon: Season 2 midseason premiere

The Mick: Season 2 midseason premiere

Jan. 4

9-1-1: series premiere

Chicago P.D.: Season 5 midseason premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 19 midseason premiere

Match Game: Season 3 premiere

The X-Files: Season 11 premiere

Jan. 5

Chicago Fire: Season 6 midseason premiere

The Detectorists: Season 2

The Devil’s Double

The Four: series premiere

The Good Place: Season 2 midseason premiere

Great News: Season 2 midseason premiere

Nashville: Season 6 premiere

Superstore: Season 3 midseason premiere

Will & Grace: Season 9 midseason premiere

Jan. 6

Child Support: series premiere

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait

Jan. 7

Yakuza Apocalypse

Jan. 8

Bob’s Burgers: Season 8 midseason premiere

Family Guy: Season 15 midseason premiere

Frank

Ghosted: Season 1 midseason premiere

The Last Man on Earth: Season 4 midseason premiere

The Simpsons: Season 29 midseason premiere

Jan. 9

The Brave: Season 1 midseason premiere

Jan. 10

This Is Us: Season 2 midseason premiere

Jan. 11

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 5

These Final Hours

Jan. 12

Blindspot: Season 3 midseason premiere

False Flag: Season 1

Homeland: Season 5

Jan. 13

Taken: Season 2 premiere

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage

Jan. 15

12 O’Clock Boys

The Alchemist Cookbook

Are We Done Yet?

Are We There Yet?

Advanced Style

Afterimage

Bending Steel

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Coherence

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly

Dogs on the Inside

Meek’s Cutoff

Polina

Polytechnique

The Queen

Sex Guaranteed

Soul on a String

We Need to Talk About Kevin

Wendy & Lucy

Jan. 17

The Path: Season 3 premiere

Jan. 18

Barista

Jan. 19

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14 midseason premiere

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 4 midseason premiere

Scandal: Season 7 midseason premiere

My Best Friend

Jan. 21

School Life

Jan. 22

Espionage Tonight

Ingrid Goes West

The Resident: series premiere

Jan. 24

Detroit

Jan. 25

Sword of Vengeance

Jan. 27

Crash Pad

Jan. 29

Beside Bowie

Halloween Pussy Trap Kill Kill

Jan. 30

Fear the Walking Dead: Season 3

Uncle Grandpa: Season 5

Jan. 31

All Dogs Go To Heaven

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2

AMAZON

Jan. 1

The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish

All is Lost

American Ninja

Assassination

Avenging Force

Babel

Baby Mama’s Club

Black Rain

Brothers

Burning Blue

But I’m a Cheerleader

Capote

Coming Soon

Cool World

Cross Bronx

Dangerous Curves

Drop Dead Sexy

Doctor Who: Season 10

Evolution

Flawless

Freedom Writers

Hamlet

Highway

Horsemen

Hustle & Flow

Invaders from Mars

Love and Death

Love Story

Murphy’s Law

Platoon Leader

Pretty Bird

Primitive

Requiem for a Dream

Reservoir Dogs

Revenge of the Ninja

Revolutionary Road

Richard the Lionheart

Show of Force

Six Degrees of Separation

Step Into Liquid

Street Smart

The Perfect Weapon

The Presidio

The Wraith

Thelma & Louise

Uncommon Valor

Zodiac

Jan. 5

The Devil’s Double

Jan. 6

Grimm: Season 6

Jan. 7

A Ghost Story

Jan. 9

Prime Suspect: Tennison: Season 1

Jan. 12

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams: Season 1

Jan. 16

My Mother & Other Strangers

Jan. 17

The Midwife

Jan. 19

Just Add Magic: Season 2

Jan. 30

Grantchester: Season 3

Remember Me

Jan. 31

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage