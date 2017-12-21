What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in January 2018

A new year means new shows and films to stream on all your favorite services.
Netflix will start the new year off right with one of the world’s favorite superheroes, bringing in five Batman films including Tim Burton’s “Batman” and Christopher Nolan’s “Batman Begins.” In addition, all three “Godfather” films, the four “Lethal Weapon” movies, and the five entries in the “Bring It On” series will be on Netflix, allowing viewers to ring in the new year with a movie marathon. Other notable titles coming to Netflix in January are the always meme-y “National Treasure,” the classic “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” and Jack Black’s new biopic about Jan Lewan’s polka Ponzi scheme “The Polka King.”
Hopefully ringing in 2018 will leave you hungry, because Hulu is offering up a healthy serving of new seasons of cooking shows like “Beat Bobby Flay,” “Cutthroat Kitchen,” “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives,” “Cupcake Wars,” and “Food Network Star.” Not a foodie? No problem. “The Karate Kid,” “Requiem for Dream,” “Reservoir Dogs,” and “Spaceballs” are some of the other titles coming to Hulu.
One of the most popular traditions of the New Year is the Rose Parade, and what better way to experience it with news personalities Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan, who look suspiciously like actors Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon? The sci-fi anthology “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” and Season 10 of “Doctor Who” are among some of the other titles that will also come to Amazon in January.
NETFLIX
Jan. 1
10,000 B.C.
30 Days of Night
Age Of Shadows
AlphaGo
America’s Sweethearts
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Caddyshack
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Defiance
Definitely, Maybe
Eastsiders: Season 3
Furry Vengeance
Glacé: Season 1
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
King Kong
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
License to Wed
Like Water for Chocolate
Lovesick: Season 3
Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
Marie Antoinette
Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
National Treasure
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
Stardust
Strictly Ballroom
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The First Time
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
The Shawshank Redemption
The Truman Show
The Vault
Training Day
Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
Troy
Wedding Crashers
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Jan. 2
Mustang Island
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Rent
Jan. 5
Before I Wake
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Devilman Crybaby: Season 1
Rotten
Jan. 6
Episodes: Seasons 1-5
Jan. 8
The Conjuring
Jan. 10
47 Meters Down
Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
In The Deep
Jan. 12
Colony: Season 2
Disjointed: Part 2
Somebody Feed Phil
The Man Who Would Be Polka King
The Polka King
Tom Segura: Disgraceful
Jan. 14
Wild Hogs
Jan. 15
2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold
Rehenes
Unrest
Jan. 16
Dallas Buyers Club
Katt Williams: Great America
Rita: Season 4
Jan. 17
Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show
Friday Night Tykes: Season 4
Jan. 18
Bad Day for the Cut
Tiempos de guerra: Season 1
Jan. 19
Drug Lords: Season 1
Grace and Frankie: Season 4
The Open House
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1
Jan. 23
Todd Glass: Act Happy
Jan. 24
Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así
Jan. 25
Acts of Vengeance
Jan. 26
A Futile and Stupid Gesture
Dirty Money
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!
Llama Llama: Season 1
One Day at a Time: Season 2
Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6
Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar
Jan. 28
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-3
Jan. 29
The Force
Jan. 30
Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-2
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Retribution: Season 1
Janu. 31
Cars 3
HULU
Jan. 1
10 to Midnight
A League of Their Own
All Is Lost
American Ninja
American Pickers: Season 14
Ancient Impossible: Season 1
Anger Management
Art of the Prank
Assassination
Avenging Force
Babel
Baby Mama’s Club
Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics: Seasons 8 & 9
Beat Bobby Flay: Seasons 1 & 2
Best of Man v. Food: Season 1
Beyond the Sea
Big Driver
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Black Rain
Bloodsport
Bolero
Breaking Borders: Season 1
Brothers
Brother vs. Brother: Seasons 1 & 2
Burning Blue
But I’m A Cheerleader
Capote
Cold Case Files (Reboot): Season 1
Cold Mountain
Coming Soon
Container Homes: Season 1
Cool World
Counting Cars: Season 6
Cross Bronx
Cube
Cube 2: Hypercube
Cube Zero
Cupcake Wars: Season 8
Cutthroat Kitchen: Season 7
Daddy Day Care
Dangerous Curves
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Season 22
Down in the Delta
Drop Dead Sexy
Duck Dynasty: Seasons 10 & 11
Evolution
Excess Baggage
Flawless
Flea Market Flip: Season 3
Flip or Flop: Season 5
Food Network Star: Season 12
Frailty
Freedom Writers
Ghost Adventures: Season 11
Ghoulies 3: Ghoulies Go to College
Great Food Truck Race: Season 7
Green Street Hooligans Underground
Grizzly Man
Hamlet
Hercules in New York
Highway
Horsemen
Hot Rod
Hustle & Flow
I Spy
Invaders from Mars
Invasion U.S.A.
Ironweed
Kill the Irishman
Liz & Dick
Look Who’s Talking
Look Who’s Talking Now
Look Who’s Talking Too
Love & Death
Love Story
Missing in Action II: The Beginning
Mona Lisa Smile
Mountain Men: Seasons 1-6
Murphy’s Law
My Boss’s Daughter
Night of the Living Dead 3D
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection
Ninja III: The Domination
P2
Paper Heart
Platoon Leader
Pretty Bird
Primitive
Punch Drunk Love
Requiem for a Dream
Reservoir Dogs
Revenge of the Ninja
Revolutionary Road
Richard the Lionheart
Saturday Night Fever
Secretary
Shirley Valentine
Show of Force
Six Degrees of Separation
Sliding Doors
Songcatcher
Spaceballs
Step into Liquid
Street Smart
Subspecies
Subspecies 2
Subspecies 3
Subspecies 4
Subspecies 5
Sunshine Cleaning
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Parent Trap
The Fourth War
The Future
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid: Part II
The Karate Kid III
The Next Karate Kid
The Phantom of the Opera
The Pom Pom Girls
The Presidio
The Wraith
Thelma & Louise
Total Recall
Two Family House
Uncommon Valor
War
Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan: Seasons 1 & 2
Witless Protection
Words and Pictures
Zodiac
Jan. 2
The Bachelor: Season 22 premiere
Better Late Than Never: Season 2 premiere
Cruel and Unusual
The Wall: Season 2 midseason premiere
Jan. 3
Chicago Med: Season 3 midseason premiere
The Game Changer
LA to Vegas: series premiere
Lethal Weapon: Season 2 midseason premiere
The Mick: Season 2 midseason premiere
Jan. 4
9-1-1: series premiere
Chicago P.D.: Season 5 midseason premiere
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 19 midseason premiere
Match Game: Season 3 premiere
The X-Files: Season 11 premiere
Jan. 5
Chicago Fire: Season 6 midseason premiere
The Detectorists: Season 2
The Devil’s Double
The Four: series premiere
The Good Place: Season 2 midseason premiere
Great News: Season 2 midseason premiere
Nashville: Season 6 premiere
Superstore: Season 3 midseason premiere
Will & Grace: Season 9 midseason premiere
Jan. 6
Child Support: series premiere
Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait
Jan. 7
Yakuza Apocalypse
Jan. 8
Bob’s Burgers: Season 8 midseason premiere
Family Guy: Season 15 midseason premiere
Frank
Ghosted: Season 1 midseason premiere
The Last Man on Earth: Season 4 midseason premiere
The Simpsons: Season 29 midseason premiere
Jan. 9
The Brave: Season 1 midseason premiere
Jan. 10
This Is Us: Season 2 midseason premiere
Jan. 11
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 5
These Final Hours
Jan. 12
Blindspot: Season 3 midseason premiere
False Flag: Season 1
Homeland: Season 5
Jan. 13
Taken: Season 2 premiere
XXX: The Return of Xander Cage
Jan. 15
12 O’Clock Boys
The Alchemist Cookbook
Are We Done Yet?
Are We There Yet?
Advanced Style
Afterimage
Bending Steel
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Coherence
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Dogs on the Inside
Meek’s Cutoff
Polina
Polytechnique
The Queen
Sex Guaranteed
Soul on a String
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Wendy & Lucy
Jan. 17
The Path: Season 3 premiere
Jan. 18
Barista
Jan. 19
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14 midseason premiere
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 4 midseason premiere
Scandal: Season 7 midseason premiere
My Best Friend
Jan. 21
School Life
Jan. 22
Espionage Tonight
Ingrid Goes West
The Resident: series premiere
Jan. 24
Detroit
Jan. 25
Sword of Vengeance
Jan. 27
Crash Pad
Jan. 29
Beside Bowie
Halloween Pussy Trap Kill Kill
Jan. 30
Fear the Walking Dead: Season 3
Uncle Grandpa: Season 5
Jan. 31
All Dogs Go To Heaven
All Dogs Go To Heaven 2
Jan. 1
The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish
All is Lost
American Ninja
Assassination
Avenging Force
Babel
Baby Mama’s Club
Black Rain
Brothers
Burning Blue
But I’m a Cheerleader
Capote
Coming Soon
Cool World
Cross Bronx
Dangerous Curves
Drop Dead Sexy
Doctor Who: Season 10
Evolution
Flawless
Freedom Writers
Hamlet
Highway
Horsemen
Hustle & Flow
Invaders from Mars
Love and Death
Love Story
Murphy’s Law
Platoon Leader
Pretty Bird
Primitive
Requiem for a Dream
Reservoir Dogs
Revenge of the Ninja
Revolutionary Road
Richard the Lionheart
Show of Force
Six Degrees of Separation
Step Into Liquid
Street Smart
The Perfect Weapon
The Presidio
The Wraith
Thelma & Louise
Uncommon Valor
Zodiac
Jan. 5
The Devil’s Double
Jan. 6
Grimm: Season 6
Jan. 7
A Ghost Story
Jan. 9
Prime Suspect: Tennison: Season 1
Jan. 12
Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams: Season 1
Jan. 16
My Mother & Other Strangers
Jan. 17
The Midwife
Jan. 19
Just Add Magic: Season 2
Jan. 30
Grantchester: Season 3
Remember Me
Jan. 31
xXx: The Return of Xander Cage