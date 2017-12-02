Miranda Sings’ ‘Haters Back Off’ Ends After 2 Seasons on Netflix

Netflix is ending “Haters Back Off,” the scripted series starring Miranda Sings — aka Colleen Ballinger — after two seasons. Variety confirmed Friday that the series has not been picked up for a third season.

The series stars YouTube creator Miranda Sings and is based on the character created by Colleen Ballinger. “Haters Back Off!” delves into the oddball family life of Sings, a confident, totally untalented star on the rise, who continues to fail upward by the power of her belief that she was born famous — it’s just that no one knows it yet. Netflix picked the project up straight to series in January of 2016, the first scripted series order for a YouTube star. The show dropped its eight-episode first season on the service on Oct. 14.

