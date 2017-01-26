Netflix and Lionsgate have inked a deal for the global streaming rights to “Greenleaf,” Variety has learned exclusively.

New episodes will still air in the U.S. on Discovery’s OWN, but under the pact with Netflix, those new episodes will be available to Netflix customers outside the U.S. and Canada the day after their U.S. debut. All 13 episodes of Season 1 will be available to everyone on the service starting March 3.

The show has done well for the Oprah Winfrey Network: The June premiere was the biggest in OWN’s short history in its target demographic of women 25-54, with a 2.18 rating in that demo, and it delivered an average of 2.1 million viewers per episode for its first season in Nielsen’s Live + Same Day ratings, and around 3 million once viewing within three days was counted. OWN ordered another season of the series before it even premiered; Season 2 will bow on March 15.

“Greenleaf,” created by playwright Craig Wright, presents an unvarnished view of the family politics at play behind a megachurch in Tennessee. Oprah Winfrey guest stars alongside regulars Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Merle Dandridge, and others. Production on Season 2 is currently underway in Atlanta.

“Greenleaf” is produced by Lionsgate TV in association with Harpo Films and Pine City.