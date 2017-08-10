Netflix Developing Two Series With ‘Fauda’ Creators

Netflix is partnering with the creators of Israeli series “Fauda” on two new series, the streaming giant announced Thursday.

Netflix has ordered straight-to-series an untitled project from Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, in which Raz will also star. A second series from the critically-acclaimed team, “Hit and Run,” is also in development.

“We are incredibly excited to start these projects with Netflix. It is an honor for us to continue our relationship with them and we are thrilled to be expanding our stories to be shared worldwide,” said Raz and Issacharoff.

The untitled project is inspired by actual events and follows a high-stakes global operation by the CIA and Mossad to track down and kill one of the world’s most wanted terrorists. Creators Issacharoff and Raz will serve as executive producers, along with Peter Principato, Itay Reiss and Kimberlin Belloni from Principato-Young Entertainment.

In “Hit and Run,” a happily married man’s life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident. The political espionage thriller series is currently in development. Creators Raz and Issacharoff will serve as executive producers, again along with Principato, Reiss, and Belloni from Principato-Young Entertainment. David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks from Mandeville Films will also executive produce.

“Lior and Avi are excellent storytellers and we’re proud to expand our relationship with them,” said Cindy Holland, vice president of original content for Netflix. “We’re drawn to the global vision they have for their projects, each infused with drama, urgency, and relevance to our modern era.”

In 2018, Issacharoff and Raz’s acclaimed political thriller “Fauda” will premiere its second season on Netflix in all regions around the world outside of Israel and France.