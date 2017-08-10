Netflix Developing Two Series With ‘Fauda’ Creators

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff
Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix is partnering with the creators of Israeli series “Fauda” on two new series, the streaming giant announced Thursday.

Netflix has ordered straight-to-series an untitled project from Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, in which Raz will also star. A second series from the critically-acclaimed team, “Hit and Run,” is also in development.

“We are incredibly excited to start these projects with Netflix. It is an honor for us to continue our relationship with them and we are thrilled to be expanding our stories to be shared worldwide,” said Raz and Issacharoff.

The untitled project is inspired by actual events and follows a high-stakes global operation by the CIA and Mossad to track down and kill one of the world’s most wanted terrorists. Creators Issacharoff and Raz will serve as executive producers, along with Peter Principato, Itay Reiss and Kimberlin Belloni from Principato-Young Entertainment.

In “Hit and Run,” a happily married man’s life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident. The political espionage thriller series is currently in development. Creators Raz and Issacharoff will serve as executive producers, again along with Principato, Reiss, and Belloni from Principato-Young Entertainment. David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks from Mandeville Films will also executive produce.

“Lior and Avi are excellent storytellers and we’re proud to expand our relationship with them,” said Cindy Holland, vice president of original content for Netflix. “We’re drawn to the global vision they have for their projects, each infused with drama, urgency, and relevance to our modern era.”

In 2018, Issacharoff and Raz’s acclaimed political thriller “Fauda” will premiere its second season on Netflix in all regions around the world outside of Israel and France.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad