Netflix Fires Executive Over Danny Masterson Comment

A Netflix executive has been fired for comments he made in connection with the streaming service’s investigation of rape claims against actor Danny Masterson.

Andy Yeatman, previously Netflix’s director of kids and family content, reportedly told a woman earlier this month that Netflix did not believe the allegations of sexual assault from multiple women against Masterson, a former star of the Netflix comedy “The Ranch.”

The encounter between Yeatman and an unidentified woman was reported in detail earlier this month by the Huffington Post. Yeatman reportedly was coaching a youth soccer game in Los Angeles on a weekend when he was approached by a woman he didn’t know who asked him about the Masterson situation. Masterson was fired from the show on Dec. 5 amid the outcry over Netflix’s inaction despite the multiple assault allegations.

After a brief discussion, the woman told Yeatman she was one of four Masterson accusers whose complaints have sparked an investigation by Los Angeles County authorities. Netflix in a statement issued earlier this month called Yeatman’s comments “careless” and “uninformed” but it also noted that Yeatman had no involvement with “The Ranch” or Netflix’s investigation.

“Mr. Yeatman is no longer employed at Netflix,” a company spokeswoman said Tuesday evening.

Yeatman had been Netflix’s longtime head of kidvid programming. He spoke about the streaming service’s ambitious expansion plans in October during a keynote address at the Mipcom convention in Cannes. Yeatman joined Netflix in 2011 from Disney.

Yeatman could not immediately be reached for comment.