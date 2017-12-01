What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2017

December is right around the corner and with it comes holiday greetings, inexplicable fruitcake, and the inevitable visits from family members. So in order to help you get in the mood or to keep those holiday guests entertained, skip the annual TV holiday reruns because Netflix here to help whether you’ve been naughty or nice.
Netflix is helping to kickstart the Christmas cheer with the Disney’s “Santa Clause” films, “You Can’t Fight Christmas,” and a holiday special from “Trolls.” Christmas not your thing? There’s still plenty of new non-holiday content to watch like Eminem’s “8 Mile,” season 2 of “The Crown,” “Planet Earth II” albeit without Snoop Dogg’s narration, and the new fantasy cop movie “Bright.”
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in December:
Dec. 1
8 Mile
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Hail King Julien: Season 5
A StoryBots Christmas
August Rush
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Dark: Season 1
Diana: In Her Own Words
Dreamcatcher
DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays
Easy: Season 2
Exporting Raymond
Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story
Full Metal Jacket
Hitch
My Happy Family
Nacho Libre
Sahara
The Farthest – Voyager in Space
The Little Rascals
The Wackness
The Young Victoria
Tyson
V for Vendetta
TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 4
Voyeur
While You Were Sleeping
Dec. 4
When Calls the Heart: Season 4
Dec. 5
Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Dec. 6
Trolls Holiday Special
Dec. 8
El Camino Christmas
The Crown: Season 2
Dec. 11
Catwoman
The Magicians: Season 2
Dec. 12
Disney’s The Santa Clause
Disney’s The Santa Clause 2
Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Judd Apatow: The Return
Dec. 14
41 Dogs in My Home
A&E: When Patients Attack
Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1
Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4
Dec. 15
A Five Star Life
Christmas Inheritance
Discovering Bigfoot
El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5
Erased: Season 1
Freeway: Crack In The System
Neverlake
Pottersville
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
The Haunting of Helena
The Mafia Kills Only in Summer
The Ranch: Part 4
Trollhunters: Part 2
Ultimate Beastmaster
Wormwood
Dec. 18
Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2
Dec. 19
Miss Me This Christmas
Russell Howard: Recalibrate
The Indian Detective: Season 1
You Can’t Fight Christmas
Dec. 20
La Casa de Papel: Season 1
Dec. 21
Peaky Blinders: Season 4
Dec. 22
72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1
Bright
Dope: Season 1
Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes
Rosario Tijeras: Season 1
The Toys That Made Us: Season 1
Dec. 23
Creep 2
Myths & Monsters: Season 1
Dec. 25
Cable Girls: Season 2
Planet Earth II
Dec. 26
Todd Barry: Spicy Honey
Travelers: Season 2
All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Beat Bugs: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Larva: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Pororo: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Puffin Rock: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Skylanders Academy: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Trollhunters: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Word Party: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018
Dec. 27
Pusher
Dec. 29
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1
Killer Legends
La Mante: Season 1
Shelter
The Climb
Dec. 31
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Fun Mom Dinner