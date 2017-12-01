What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2017

December is right around the corner and with it comes holiday greetings, inexplicable fruitcake, and the inevitable visits from family members. So in order to help you get in the mood or to keep those holiday guests entertained, skip the annual TV holiday reruns because Netflix here to help whether you’ve been naughty or nice.

Netflix is helping to kickstart the Christmas cheer with the Disney’s “Santa Clause” films, “You Can’t Fight Christmas,” and a holiday special from “Trolls.” Christmas not your thing? There’s still plenty of new non-holiday content to watch like Eminem’s “8 Mile,” season 2 of “The Crown,” “Planet Earth II” albeit without Snoop Dogg’s narration, and the new fantasy cop movie “Bright.”

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in December:

Dec. 1

8 Mile

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Hail King Julien: Season 5

A StoryBots Christmas

August Rush

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Dark: Season 1

Diana: In Her Own Words

Dreamcatcher

DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays

Easy: Season 2

Exporting Raymond

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Full Metal Jacket

Hitch

My Happy Family

Nacho Libre

Sahara

The Farthest – Voyager in Space

The Little Rascals

The Wackness

The Young Victoria

Tyson

V for Vendetta

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 4

Voyeur

While You Were Sleeping

Dec. 4

When Calls the Heart: Season 4

Dec. 5

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Dec. 6

Trolls Holiday Special

Dec. 8

El Camino Christmas

The Crown: Season 2

Dec. 11

Catwoman

The Magicians: Season 2

Dec. 12

Disney’s The Santa Clause

Disney’s The Santa Clause 2

Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Judd Apatow: The Return

Dec. 14

41 Dogs in My Home

A&E: When Patients Attack

Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1

Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4

Dec. 15

A Five Star Life

Christmas Inheritance

Discovering Bigfoot

El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5

Erased: Season 1

Freeway: Crack In The System

Neverlake

Pottersville

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

The Haunting of Helena

The Mafia Kills Only in Summer

The Ranch: Part 4

Trollhunters: Part 2

Ultimate Beastmaster

Wormwood

Dec. 18

Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2

Dec. 19

Miss Me This Christmas

Russell Howard: Recalibrate

The Indian Detective: Season 1

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Dec. 20

La Casa de Papel: Season 1

Dec. 21

Peaky Blinders: Season 4

Dec. 22

72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1

Bright

Dope: Season 1

Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes

Rosario Tijeras: Season 1

The Toys That Made Us: Season 1

Dec. 23

Creep 2

Myths & Monsters: Season 1

Dec. 25

Cable Girls: Season 2

Planet Earth II

Dec. 26

Todd Barry: Spicy Honey

Travelers: Season 2

All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Beat Bugs: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Larva: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Pororo: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Puffin Rock: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Skylanders Academy: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Trollhunters: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Word Party: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Dec. 27

Pusher

Dec. 29

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1

Killer Legends

La Mante: Season 1

Shelter

The Climb

Dec. 31

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Fun Mom Dinner