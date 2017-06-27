Netflix Orders Comedy Series Starring ‘New Edition Story’s’ Jahi Winston

Netflix has ordered a new comedy series titled “Everything Sucks” that will star Jahi Winston, who played a young Ralph Tresvant in BET’s “The New Edition Story.”

The 10-episode series follows two groups of high school misfits, an A/V club and a Drama club who collide in 1996 Oregon. The series stars Peyton Kennedy and Winston as students Kate Messner and Luke O’Neil. The series also stars Patch Darragh and Claudine Nako as their respective parents. Sydney Sweeney, Elijah Stevenson, Quinn Liebling, and Rio Mangini will also star.

Ben York Jones and Michael Mohan created the series, and will both serve as executive producers. Mohan will also serve as director for the bulk of the series, with Ry Russo-Young directing episodes as well. Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, Josh Appelbaum, and André Nemec (Alias, October Road) from Midnight Radio will also serve as executive producers. Everything Sucks! is a Netflix production and will premiere in 2018.

“Some of our favorite shows of all time — ‘The Wonder Years,’ ‘Happy Days,’ ‘That 70s Show,’ ‘Freaks and Geeks’ — looked back at bygone eras with 20 years of hindsight,” Jones and Mohan said. “We think this is a great time to take a look back at high school and relive the fashion, music, and attitudes of the mid-’90’s the way we remember it. Not sensationalized, not watered down; but desperate, heartfelt, awkward, and exciting.”