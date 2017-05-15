Netflix to Produce Its First Australian Original Series From ‘Secrets and Lies’ Team

Netflix is set to produce its first Australian original series, the supernatural crime drama “Tidelands,” Variety has learned.

The series was co-created and will be written by Stephen M. Irwin, who wrote for the original Australian version of “Secrets & Lies,” which served as the basis for the ABC series of the same name. Tracey Robertson, Nathan Mayfield and Leigh McGrath, who all also worked on “Secrets & Lies,” will executive produce, with Hoodlum Entertainment producing. The first season will consist of 10 episodes.

The show follows a former criminal as she returns home to the small fishing village of Orphelin Bay. When the body of a local fisherman washes ashore, she must uncover the town’s secrets while investigating its strange inhabitants, a group of dangerous half-Sirens, half-humans called “Tidelanders.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Netflix on ‘Tidelands’ — this story is one that has been itching to be told and we are thrilled to be making it on our home soil in Australia with fantastic creatives and highly skilled crews,” Robertson said. “The primeval landscapes of Queensland are a perfect setting to tell the story of betrayal, small town secrets, ancient mythology and, when it comes to family, explore whether blood really is thicker than water.”

While “Tidelands” will be the first original Australian series produced exclusively for Netflix, the streaming service has previously invested in multiple Australian shows, including the co-productions “Glitch,” “Beat Bugs,” “Bottersnikes & Gumbles,” “Kazoops,” “Mako Mermaids: An H20 Adventure,” “White Rabbit Project,” and the upcoming “Legend of Monkey.” Netflix also licenses Australian shows “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries” and “The Code.”