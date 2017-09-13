Netflix Partners With Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Spy Series ‘Pine Gap’

Netflix is partnering with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on a new drama series called “Pine Gap,” the streaming service announced Wednesday.

Created by showrunner Greg Haddrick and co-writer Felicity Packard, the six-episode international political thriller is set in and around the real US/Australia joint defense facility situated in central Australia commonly known as Pine Gap. Screentime, a Banijay Group company, has been commissioned to produce by Netflix and ABC. The series will be produced by Lisa Scott and Packard, and executive produced by Screentime’s Bob Campbell, Rory Callaghan and Haddrick, and the ABC’s Sally Riley and Kym Goldsworthy. The series will commence pre-production in Adelaide in November and will film across multiple locations in South Australia and the Northern Territory in 2018.

“Greg Haddrick is a magnificent voice in television in Australia and around the world,” said Elizabeth Bradley, Netflix’s vice president of content. “We can’t wait for Greg to bring ‘Pine Gap’s’ story of secrecy and deceit to Netflix members around the world.”

A Screentime production, “Pine Gap” is financed by Netflix and the ABC, in association with the South Australian Film Corporation. Additional financial support is being provided by a grant

from Screen Territory.

“Pine Gap is shrouded in intrigue for many Australians,” said ABC’s director of television David Anderson. “It’s the perfect anchor, and a timely subject, for an Australian drama that

can resonate both locally and with a global audience. This partnership enables a high-end Australian drama to be produced for all Australians, and for locally produced content to be

delivered to an international audience. We look forward to working with all our partners on this new venture.”