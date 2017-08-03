Netflix Releases First Trailer for True Crime Satire Series ‘American Vandal’ (WATCH)

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson

Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming satire series “American Vandal.”

From co-creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, and showrunner Dan Lagana, the half-hour comedy series explores the aftermath of a costly high school prank that left twenty-seven faculty cars vandalized with phallic images. Over the course of the eight-episode season, an aspiring sophomore documentarian investigates the controversial and potentially unjust expulsion of troubled senior Dylan Maxwell.

The cast includes: Tyler Alvarez, Griffin Gluck, Jimmy Tatro, Camille Hyde, ​Eduardo Franco, Jessica Juarez, Lou Wilson, Camille Ramsey​, Calum Worthy,​ and G. Hannelius.​ Yacenda will also direct in addition to serving as an executive producer. Perrault, Lagana, Joe Farrell for Funny or Die, Ari Lubet, Josh Lieberman and Michael Rotenberg for 3Arts will also executive produce. The series is produced for Netflix by CBS Television Studios, Funny or Die, and 3Arts.

“American Vandal” launches globally on Netflix on Sept. 15.

