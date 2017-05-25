Netflix, Amazon Pull Out of TCA Summer Press Tour

Streaming services Netflix and Amazon will not participate in the 2017 Television Critics Association summer press tour.

CTAM, the cable- and broadband-television trade organization, released its schedule for summer press tour Wednesday. That schedule, which for the first time includes streaming services alongside pay-cable channels such as HBO, Discovery, and TNT, did not include dates for Netflix or Amazon.

“I cannot answer to what Netflix’s reasons are for not presenting at the Summer TCA Tour,” said CTAM spokesperson Mary Shaw in a statement Thursday. “However, I can say that there are a lot of variables that go into a content provider being able to present at any given tour. There are many factors that go into a successful presentation e.g., executive availability, talent availability, production schedules, marketing materials, etc. As for the CTAM cable and streaming portion of the tour, we have a robust five days of programming lined up for the critics. I’m quite confident the critics will be happy with the material they garner from the CTAM portion of the tour.”

TCA leaders and representatives for Netflix declined to comment. A spokesperson for Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TCA leadership and CTAM decided after winter press tour in January that in future tours, streaming services would present at press during the CTAM portion of the schedule. In the past, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon had each hosted its own day or portion of a day.

This summer will mark the second consecutive press tour skipped by Netflix. The streaming service and cable channel Starz both pulled out of January’s winter press tour. Three of the Big Four broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, and NBC — declined to participate in the traditional executive sessions at January’s tour.

Starz is scheduled to present at this summer’s press tour, which begins July 24. The broadcast networks have not yet released their schedules.