Netflix doesn’t release ratings, but thanks to , we now have a sense of the popularity of “13 Reasons Why” — the streaming giant’s latest series is officially the most tweeted about show of 2017, thus far.

“13 Reasons Why” has amassed more than 11 million tweets since its launch on Mar. 30, according to Twitter data exclusively obtained by Variety.

The teen series, based on the YA novel of the same name, revolves around the suicide of a high school girl, Hannah, played by newcomer Katherine Langford, who co-stars with Dylan Minnette. The show is executive produced by multi-hyphenate superstar Selena Gomez, who happens to be the most-followed person on Instagram.

The Twitter boom has resulted in drastic growth for the cast members’ personal accounts. Christian Navarro, who plays Tony, had a mere 625 followers when the show premiered on Mar. 30 — now he has more than 85,000, marking a 13,263% jump. Likewise, Alisha Boe, who plays Jessica, jumped from around 600 followers to more than 56,000, and Brandon Larracuente, who portrays Jeff, grew from nearly 2,000 followers to over 90,000.

According to Twitter, the most tweeted about character is Hannah, then Clay, Jeff, Alex and Justin.

Langford has also attracted a giant Instagram following with 2.9 million followers, at the time this article was written. It’s unclear how many followers she had on the photo-centric platform when “13 Reasons Why” premiered, but sources close to Netflix say the growth is drastic.

Aside from its strong fanbase, “13 Reasons Why” is also a critical favorite. Variety‘s Maureen Ryan penned a column praising the series, titled “’13 Reasons Why’ Avoids TV’s Routine Exploitation of Dead Women by Forcing Us to Care.” In her review, she wrote that the show “is simply essential viewing.”

While “13 Reasons Why” is the top show on Twitter for the year, per research conducted by Twitter, the Netflix series is trailed behind by “The Vampire Diaries” at No. 2 and “The Walking Dead” at No. 3.