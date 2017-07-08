‘True Blood’ Stars Mourn the Sudden Death of Nelsan Ellis: ‘This Is Just Completely Tragic’

Hollywood was shocked on Saturday when news broke that iconic actor Nelsan Ellis had passed away at just 39 years old. While the actor had a prolific résumé, his career was undoubtedly defined by his role as Lafayette Reynolds on HBO’s “True Blood.”

Following his death after complications from heart failure, HBO and “True Blood” creator and executive producer Alan Ball each issued statements regarding Ellis’ sudden passing.

“We were extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Nelsan Ellis,” wrote HBO. “Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of ‘True Blood.’ Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO.”

Ball echoed the network’s sentiments, adding, “Nelsan was a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me. Working with him was a privilege.”

Once the initial shock of his death wore off, Ellis’ “True Blood” castmates began mourning their friend on social media. Series leads Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, and Joe Manganiello took to to voice their heartbreak.

It was an utter privilege to work with the phenomenally talented and deeply kind soul .@OfficialNelsan I'm devastated by his untimely death. pic.twitter.com/If17csduHz — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) July 8, 2017

Nelsan Ellis was truly remarkable. A brilliant, charismatic, intelligent, soulful, wonderful dude. this is just completely tragic. — Stephen Moyer (@smoyer) July 8, 2017

Crushed today by the loss of my friend and castmate Nelsan Ellis. He was a wonderful person, a pioneer, and a one of a kind artist. RIP pic.twitter.com/fvtquhIac7 — Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) July 8, 2017

Other “True Blood” actors like Deborah Ann Woll, Michael Raymond-James, and Kristin Bauer van Straten followed suit with similar messages on their personal pages.

One of the sweetest most talented men I've ever met. A terrible loss for all of us. Rest In Peace Nelsan. You will be missed. I don't know how else to put words to this terribly sad news… A post shared by Kristin Bauer (@kristinbauer) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Unbelievably sad news. Nelsan was such a sweet, gentle soul with an enormous talent. He will be missed greatly RIP https://t.co/NDdoaeM6Pj — MichaelRaymond-James (@MRaymondJames) July 8, 2017

Stunned, devastated by the terrible news of @OfficialNelsan's passing. Nelsan was a genius and a beautiful soul. Sending love to his family. — Michael McMillian (@McMillzz) July 8, 2017

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to https://t.co/J2tRczKK4p or https://t.co/EfHSchRLR3 — janina gavankar (@Janina) July 8, 2017

However, it wasn’t just former “True Blood” stars who were saddened by the loss of Ellis. Many other actors like Jessica Chastain, Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown, and Anna Camp joined the chorus of voices singing the actor’s prematurely-cut praises.

We didnt even scratch the surface of seeing what this artist was capable of. My love to the family of this spectacular man. #NelsanEllis pic.twitter.com/3DoPQZYS7p — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) July 8, 2017

Celebrating my brother @NelsanEllisOfficial. 4Eva linked like Bobby Byrd and JB. We love u. We miss u. RIP. A post shared by Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) on Jul 8, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

This brother was one of the baddest! RIP #NelsanEllis 😔 https://t.co/O9l2nLmbWl — Sterling K Brown (@sterlingkb1) July 8, 2017

Heart is shattered hearing of tragic news of #NelsanEllis passing. Devastated.He possessed such humility & fearless talent. U r deeply loved — Michelle Forbes (@MishkaForbes) July 8, 2017

My heart is broken today over the loss of @OfficialNelsan I was in complete awe of your talent and so honored to have known your kindness. — Anna Camp (@TheRealAnnaCamp) July 8, 2017

Shocked & saddened to hear of Nelsan Ellis' passing. Major fan of this talented actor. Way too young #Rip #TrueBlood https://t.co/msT8mGmoiX — Dulé Hill (@DuleHill) July 8, 2017

I can't believe this… What a loss. A genius actor and incredibly kind human being. Heartbreaking. https://t.co/vpGt19MbJF — Brit Morgan (@MsBritMorgan) July 8, 2017

Additionally, Ellis’ “The Help” costar Octavia Spencer was actually the first person to address his passing on Instagram.

Just got word that we lost @nelsanellisofficial. My heart breaks for his kids and family. #RIPNelsanEllis. #brillIantactor #trueblood #getonup #thesoloist #thehelp A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@therealoctaviaspencer) on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:43am PDT