TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ Season Finales Carry CBS to Tuesday Win

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
"Rendezvous" -- Gibbs, McGee and Torres
Michael Yarish

CBS won Tuesday night in all key measures thanks in large part to the season finales of “NCIS” and “NCIS: New Orleans.”

According to Nielsen overnight data, “NCIS” scored a 1.4 rating and 13.1 million viewers at 8 p.m. “Bull” followed at 9 p.m. with a 1.2 and 10.9 million. “NCIS: New Orleans” closed out at 10 p.m. with a 1.1 and 9.1 million. All three shows were even with last week’s episodes.

On NBC, “The Voice” (1.5, 8.4 million) was again the top-rated show of the night. “Great News” aired back-to-back episodes at 9 (0.7, 3.5 million) and 9:30 (0.6, 2.7 million), followed by “Chicago Fire” (1.3, 6.2 million).

For ABC, “The Middle” (1.3, 5.4 million), “American Housewife” (1.2, 4.4 million), “Fresh Off the Boat” (1.0, 3.5 million), “Imaginary Mary” (0.8, 2.8 million), and “Agents of SHIELD” (0.7, 2.2 million) were all even.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” aired back-to-back episodes at 8 p.m. (0.7, 1.7 million) and 8:30 p.m. (0.6, 1.4 million), followed by “Prison Break” (0.9, 2.4 million).

“The Flash” (0.9, 2.4 million) dipped in the demo on The CW, as did “iZombie” (0.3, 910,000).

CBS was first for the night with a 1.3 and 11 million viewers. NBC was second with a 1.1 and 5.9 million viewers. ABC finished third with a 0.9 and 3.4 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.8 and 2 million. The CW averaged a 0.6 and 1.7 million.

