‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Enlists Composer Tree Adams (EXCLUSIVE)

“NCIS: New Orleans” has tapped Emmy nominee Tree Adams as its new composer, Variety has learned exclusively.

Adams has previously worked on shows like “Californication,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Legends,” “In Plain Sight,” and “Franklin and Bash,” among numerous other film and television projects.

He has worked as a television, film and games composer for 20 years, having transitioned from a career as a touring musician. He spent 10 years on the road with his band The Hatters, touring extensively and playing with big names in roots rock and blues.

In June 2017, Watertower Music released Tree’s music as the Season 4 soundtrack to CW’s “The 100.” Also in 2017, Adams launched issue number one of his his graphic novel “Duskriders” with an accompanying soundtrack.

He is repped by WME.

“NCIS: New Orleans,” a spinoff of the long-running “NCIS,” is a drama about the local field office that investigates criminal cases involving military personnel in The Big Easy. The series starts its fourth season on Sept. 25 on CBS.

In its first three seasons, The series has featured a wide range of music, with live performances by artists such as Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Gary Clark Jr., Blackberry Smoke, Dr. John, Earl St. Clair, Grace, Delfeayo Marsalis and many more.