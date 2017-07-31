TV News Roundup: Nia Long Joins ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ as Series Regular

In today’s roundup, “NCIS: Los Angeles” casts Nia Long, and Oscar-winner Vanessa Redgrave stars in “Man in an Orange Shirt” on Masterpiece.

CASTING

Nia Long has joined the cast of “NCIS: Los Angeles” as a series regular, Variety has confirmed. She will be introduced on the CBS crime drama in the ninth season premiere on Sunday, Oct. 1. Long will play Shay Mosley, the team’s new executive assistant director. As a former Secret Service agent, Mosley is an experienced Washington insider who brings an east coast demeanor to the west coast team. Long is repped by Primary Wave, CAA and Meyer and Downs.

Oscar-winner Vanessa Redgrave will star in “Man in an Orange Shirt” on Masterpiece on PBS. Redgrave will lead in the drama as a grandmother struggling in her relationship with her gay grandson. The series will air in June 2018 as part of Gay Pride Month. In addition to Redgrave, the cast includes Oliver Jackson-Cohen, James McArdle, Joanna Vanderham, Laura Carmichael, Julian Morris, Julian Sands and David Gyasi.

Laura Benanti has officially joined the cast of TBS’s “The Detour” for Season 3. Benanti began recurring last season as Edie but has now been upped to series regular. The show centers on a family of four, led by stars Jason Jones and Natalie Zea. “The Detour” is executive produced by Jones, Samantha Bee, Brennan Shroff, and Tony Hernandez.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Jann Turner is joining “Scandal” as the new producing director and co-executive producer. Turner is a film and television director known for the features “White Wedding” and “Paradise Stop.” She has also directed episodes of “Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “How To Get Away With Murder,” and “Jane The Virgin.” She is replacing Tom Verica, who will be producing Shondaland’s newest series for ABC, “For the People.” Verica has spent the last five seasons working on “Scandal,” most recently as executive producer and director. He also starred opposite Viola Davis as her late husband, Sam Keating, in “How to Get Away with Murder.” Verica has also directed episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Private Practice,” “The Mentalist,” and “Boston Legal.” Jet Wilkinson is joining “How to Get Away with Murder” as the producing director and co-producer. Wilkinson, a director and producer from Sydney, Australia, has been working in the television industry for 22 years. Recently, she has directed episodes of “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Madam Secretary,” “Nashville,” and “Iron Fist.” These joined the already announced Don Todd as executive producer on “For the People,” and Paris Barclay as producing director and executive director on the still untitled “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off.