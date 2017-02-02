“NCIS: Los Angeles” will pay tribute to the late actor Miguel Ferrer next March. Ferrer, who starred for seven seasons on the CBS drama, died last month at the age of 61 of throat cancer.

The March 5 episode of “NCIS: Los Angeles” will feature a version of the Bob Dylan song “Knocking on Heaven’s Door” performed by Ferrer’s band the Jenerators and sung by Ferrer. A title card remembering Ferrer will be displayed at the episode’s end.

Ferrer was the son of singer Rosemary Clooney and actor Jose Ferrer, and also first cousin to George Clooney.

In a statement last month following Ferrer’s death, “NCIS: Los Angeles” showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said, “Today, ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ lost a beloved family member. Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart.”

Ferrer’s other live-action TV roles included “Twin Peaks,” “Shannon’s Deal,” “Broken Badges,” “Crossing Jordan,” “Bionic Woman,” and “Desperate Housewives.” He was a voice actor on films, TV shows, and videogames, including “Mulan,” “Superman: The Animated Series,” “Robot Chicken,” “American Dad!,” “The Spectacular Spider-Man,” and “Halo 3.” His live-action films included “RoboCop,” “Iron Man 3,” “The Manchurian Candidate,” “Sunshine State,” “Hard Ride to Hell,” and “Mr. Magoo.”