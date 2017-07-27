TV News Roundup: ‘NCIS’ Casts Maria Bello as Series Regular

In today’s roundup, Maria Bello is joining Season 15 of “NCIS,” and Louis Tomlinson is set to perform at Teen Choice 2017.

CASTING

CBS announced Maria Bello has joined the cast of “NCIS” as a series regular and will be introduced in the season’s fourth episode. Bello will play an NCIS agent who was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the army and served two tours in Afghanistan. She built her reputation after joining NCIS as the agency’s premier forensic psychologist. Season 15 of “NCIS” premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.

AWARD SHOWS

Singer Louis Tomlinson will perform his newly released single “Back To You” with Bebe Rexha live at the Teen Choice Awards 2017. “Back To You” is his debut solo hit after splitting from boy band One Direction. Grammy-winning trio Clean Bandit will also perform their Teen Choice-nominated hit “Rockabye,” as well as a rendition of their single “Symphony” featuring pop vocalist Zara Larsson. Additional musical performances and talent will be announced at a later date. The two-hour event airs live on Sunday, Aug. 13 from University of Southern California’s Galen Center starting at 8 p.m. ET/ PT on Fox.

DEVELOPMENT

“The Detour” star Natalie Zea is set to make her directorial debut this season. Season 3 begins shooting in Calgary next month. The dark comedy features the road trip antics of the Parker family, where Zea plays Robin, an outspoken and offbeat mom. The series also stars Jason Jones, Ashley Gerasimovich, Liam Carroll, and Daniella Pineda. Zea is repped by UTA.

PROGRAMMING

Spike TV and Langley Productions announced the special “Cops Beyond The Bust,” celebrating the landmark 1,000th episode of “Cops.” Terry Crews will host the special, which includes historical clips from the run of the series and reunions of officers and suspects they arrested before a live audience. John and Morgan Langley are current executive producers of the series, which is now entering its 30th season. Spike airs new episodes of “Cops” Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.