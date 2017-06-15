NBCUniversal’s Olympic Channel to Launch July 15

The next Winter Olympics won’t take place until 2018. But fans of the global games can start watching content related to them in just a month’s time.

NBCUniversal said its new Olympic Channel, devoted largely to content associated with U.S. Olympic athletes, would debut July 15 on a range of cable systems and streaming services.  The channel is expected to include programming produced by NBCU, the International Olympic Committee and the U.S, Olympic Committee. NBCU has rights to broadcast the Olympics through 2032.

NBCU said the network would be available in more than 35 million homes at launch, and would be distributed via outlets including Altuce, AT&T DirecTV, Comcast, Specrtrum, Verizon,  DirecTV Now, Fubo, Hulu, Sony PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV.

