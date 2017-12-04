NBCUniversal to Acquire 13 Telemundo Affiliate Stations

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Jennifer Lopez Telemundo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Telemundo

NBCUniversal is going long on Telemundo affiliate stations. The Peacock has struck a deal with ZGS Communications to acquire 13 stations in 10 markets, including the outlet serving El Paso, Texas.

The deal for KTDO-TV El Paso allows Telemundo to fill a gap in its O&O holdings in Texas, a key market for Spanish-language TV. Telemundo already owns stations in Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio.

The rest of the transaction covers Class A TV and low-power stations with limited reach. Nonetheless the outlets will allow Telemundo to exert more control over its distribution in markets such as Washington, D.C., Orlando, Fla., Providence, R.I., and Raleigh, N.C.

Financial details were not disclosed. Although the limited-reach stations probably didn’t cost much, it’s still notable that NBCUniversal was willing to invest more in Telemundo broadcast stations. In January, NBC launched a startup NBC O&O in Boston after severing ties with its longtime Beantown affiliate station.

“ZGS has been an excellent partner to Telemundo for many years. We share a mission of informing and empowering Hispanic communities with local news and entertainment. We look forward to continuing this longstanding mission and extending the resources of NBCUniversal to these stations,” said Manuel Martinez, president of Telemundo Station Group.

NBCUniversal at present owns 17 Telemundo O&Os.

