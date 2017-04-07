Olympian Apolo Ohno, ESPN’s Kelvin Washington, and former MLB all-star Nick Swisher will join M.J. Acosta as the announcers for season two of NBC’s competition series “Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge.” The new season is scheduled to premiere Monday, June 12 at 10 p.m., following “American Ninja Warrior.”

“Apolo, Kelvin, MJ and Nick bring a firsthand understanding of the rigors these teams endure as they work together to take on this intense and grueling new course,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “With these four experts at the helm, viewers will get an up close look at the adrenaline, teamwork and sheer excitement of every episode.”

Inspired by the real-life Spartan Race phenomenon, “Spartan: Ultimate Team Challange” features teams of friends, families and coworkers competing to finish a grueling half-mile long obstacle course and win a $250,000 prize.

Ohno and Washington will deliver play-by-play announcing for the upcoming season, with Acosta, who appeared on the first season, and Swisher serving as sideline reporters. Airing last summer, season one averaged a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.2 million viewers according to Nielsen live-plus-seven numbers.

“Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge” is executive produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions founders Arthur Smith and Kent Weed with Brady Connell, Joe DeSena, and Jeffrey Connor of Spartan Race Inc.