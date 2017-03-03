NBC has added stage director Jerry Mitchell and live-television director Alex Rudzinski to the creative team for its next live musical event, “Bye Bye Birdie Live!” Mitchell and Rudzinski worked together on last year’s NBC musical, “Hairspray Live!”

“It’s a joy to work with Jerry Mitchell and Alex Rudzinski again after their incredible partnership on ‘Hairspray Live!,’ which elevated our live musicals to a new height,” said Bob Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment. “Jerry is the cream of the crop of Broadway director/choreographers with two hits running on Broadway right now, and Alex is peerless in the world of live television direction.”

Mitchell served as choreographer on “Hairspray Live!” and is the director of Broadway musical “Get On Your Feet,” about the life of Gloria Estefan. He is a Tony winner for 2013’s “Kinky Boots” and 2005’s revival of “La Cage Aux Folles.”

Rudzinski, who directed “Hairspray Live!” is director and co-executive producer of NBC’s upcoming dance competition series “World of Dance,” which is executive produced by “Bye Bye Birdie Live!” star and executive producer Jennifer Lopez. He won an Emmy for Fox’s “Grease Live!” and has directed 22 seasons of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

“Bye Bye Birdie Live!” will be written by Harvey Fierstein and executive produced by Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Craig Zadan, Neil Meron, and Rudzinski. It is produced by Universal Television with Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions, Storyline, and Sony Pictures Television. The live miusical will premiere on NBC in December.