TV Ratings: NBC Beats Other Big 4 Networks Combined in Demo on Tuesday

Both “America’s Got Talent” and “World of Dance” helped NBC win Tuesday night in the overnight ratings, with NBC’s demo number higher than the other three major broadcasters combined.

Airing at 8 p.m., “America’s Got Talent” averaged a 2.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.4 million viewers. At 10, week 3 of “World of Dance” pulled in a 1.9 and 8.1 million viewers overall. Both shows maintained over 90% of their audience from the previous week.

ABC aired a new episode of “Downward Dog” (0.7, 3.7 million) at 8, followed by repeats.

CBS aired repeats until 10, when they aired a new episode of “48 Hours: NCIS” (0.4, 4.2 million), which was down in both measures from last week.

Fox aired only repeats.

The CW aired a new episode of “iZombie” (0.3, 790,000) at 9, which was up in both measures.

NBC averaged a 2.3 and 11 million viewers for the night. ABC was second in the demo with a 0.6 but third in total viewers with 2.5 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 0.5 but second in viewers with 5.5 million. Fox finished fourth overall with a 0.4 and 1.4 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 819,000 viewers.