NBC Boss on ‘This is Us’ Scheduling Switch: ‘It Would Be A Disservice To It’

AUSTIN, Texas — ​NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke shared small bits of info about season two of the network’s smash hit drama “This Is Us” at the ATX TV Festival panel for the show, which also included star Milo Ventimiglia and executive producer/director Ken Olin.

“Dan (Fogelman) said this so I can say it,” said Salke. “Season two will be bigger than season one. It won’t get quieter. A lot happens. All good, just trust me.”

Thursday on the 2017 fall schedule, then Salke also addressed the matter of initially moving the show toon the 2017 fall schedule, then reversing that decision and keeping the show on Tuesday nights.

“We wanted to build another night,” said Salke. “We have a big show and we feel the audience will follow wherever we put it. But the truth is, once Dan came in and laid out to me what he wanted to do with the second season, six episodes on Thursday night, we would’ve hit a wall with football on NBC so we would be off the air for two months because then you run into the Christmas holidays.” So a two-month break, then the show coming back, we all looked at each other and said this is not in the best interest of the show. So we moved it back and we’re all thrilled with the decision. We have to do what’s right for a show that’s incredible and ground-breaking in every way. It would be a disservice to it to not treat it that way.”