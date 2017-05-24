NBC’s ‘The Brave’ Taps ‘Covert Affairs’ Creators as Co-Showrunners

NBC’s upcoming drama series “The Brave” has added Matt Corman and Chris Ord as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Corman and Ord previously created the USA series “Covert Affairs,” which they also wrote and executive produced, in addition to serving as executive producers on The CW show “Containment.” They will work on “The Brave” alongside series creator and executive producer Dean Georgaris.

The pair is repped by CAA and attorney Michael Schenkman.

“The Brave,” formerly known as “For God and Country,” revolves around an elite team of military operatives who use advance surveillance techniques to help execute dangerous missions around the world to save innocent people from harm. The series is produced by Keshet Studios and Universal Television. Brad Anderson directed and is an exec producer along with Georgaris, Corman, Ord, Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan.