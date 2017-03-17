NBC has set its summer schedule, which will be jam-packed with reality competition shows and a slew of new comedies and dramas. Plus, “Saturday Night Live’s” primetime show will air in August.

Among the new shows debuting this summer are Jennifer Lopez’s “World of Dance,” the spinoff to Steve Harvey’s “Little Big Shots” with elderly contestants, the new thriller “Midnight, Texas” and Marlon Wayans’ new sitcom. “America’s Got Talent” also returns with a new host in Tyra Banks, and returning series include new seasons of “The Carmichael Show,” “The Night Shift,” “Hollywood Game Night,” “American Ninja Warrior” and new episodes of Chris Hardwick’s “The Wall.”

Here’s NBC summer schedule…

“World of Dance,” Monday, May 8, 10 p.m.

“America’s Got Talent,” Tuesday, May 30, 8 p.m.

“The Carmichael Show,” Wednesday, May 31, 9 p.m.

“American Ninja Warrior,” Monday, June 12, 8 p.m.

“Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge,” Monday, June 12, 10 p.m.

“Little Big Shots: Forever Young,” Wednesday, June 21, 8 p.m.

“The Wall,” Thursday, June 22, 8 p.m.

“The Night Shift,” Thursday, June 22, 9 p.m.

“Midnight, Texas,” Tuesday, July 25, 10 p.m.

“Hollywood Game Night,” Monday, August 7, 10 p.m.

“Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update,” Thursday, August 10, 9 p.m.

“Marlon,” Wednesday, August 16, 9 p.m.

More to come…