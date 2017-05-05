NBC Gives Series Orders to Dramas ‘For God and Country’ and ‘Rise’

NBC has given its first new series orders for the 2017-18 season to dramas “For God and Country” and “Rise.”

Both shows hail from Universal Television.

“For God and Country,” from Keshet Studios, revolves around an elite team of military operatives who use advance surveillance techniques to help execute dangerous missions around the world to save innocent people from harm. Dean Georgaris wrote and exec produced the pilot. Brad Anderson directed and is an exec producer along with Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan.

The ensemble cast includes Anne Heche, Mike Vogel, Sofia Pernas, Tate Ellington, Natacha Karam, Demetrius Grosse, Noah Mills and Hadi Tabbal.

“Rise,” exec produced by Jason Katims, centers on a dedicated teacher, played by Josh Radnor, who takes over a flagging theatrical program at a school in a working-class city. Rosie Perez, Marley Shelton, Auli’i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Amy Forsyth, Rarmian Newton, Ted Sutherland, Casey Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joe Tippett and Shirley Rumierk also star.

Katims penned the pilot and is exec producing with director Michael Cahill, Michelle Lee, Jeffrey Seller and Flody Suarez.

The NBC orders are the cap gun going off on the last lap of pilot season. The broadcast networks will order several dozen new series during the next two weeks leading up to the marathon of upfront presentations in New York to be held the week of May 15. NBCUniversal is the first up on May 15 with its broadcast and cable omnibus event at Radio City Music Hall.

(Pictured: “For God and Country”)

