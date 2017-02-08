NBC has ordered drama pilot “Redliners” from writers and executive producers Kelly Sue DeConnick and Shaun Cassidy, based on a series of short stories by “True Blood” author Charlaine Harris.

“Redliners” is described as a high-octane series that mixes humor, romance and espionage centering on a pair of former operatives who get reactivated and drawn into a larger conspiracy while attempting to maintain their undercover lives.

David Janollari also serves a executive producer. Universal Television is producing with David Janollari Entertainment.

NBC has ordered drama pilots for a high-stakes medical drama from former “Law & Order: SVU” showrunner Warren Leight and Paul Haggis; a military series “For God and Country” from Keshet; suburban crime drama “Good Girls” from Shondaland alum Jenna Bans; “Drama High” from Jason Katims; and a virtual reality project “Reverie” from the “Extant” producers. On the comedy side, NBC has an A-list slate with pilots from “Will & Grace” co-creator Max Mutchnick, Mindy Kaling; Tina Fey; Bill Lawrence; Seth Meyers; one inspired by the life of Kourtney Kang from “Fresh Off the Boat” showrunner Nahnatchka Khan and director Fred Savage; plus “What About Barb?” which is a female-led remake of the film “What About Bob?”