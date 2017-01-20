NBC has ordered a pilot for the drama “For God and Country,” Variety has learned.

The drama is described as “a heart-pounding look” into the complex world of the bravest military heroes who make personal sacrifices, while executing challenging and dangerous missions behind enemy lines.

The project hails from Keshet, which is partnering with Universal Television to produce the pilot. Keshet CEO Avi Nir will serve as executive producer on the drama, along with Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan and “Tomb Raider” screenwriter Dean Georgaris, who is penning the pilot.

The pickup marks the second pilot to be ordered at NBC, following the drama “Good Girls” from Shondaland alum Jenna Bans. The network still has yet to pickup a comedy pilot, though pilot season is still in the very early stages of ramping up. Earlier today, ABC picked up two drama pilots. So far, ABC has ordered the most pilots for the 2017-2018 television season with a total of five pilot both in the drama and comedy genres.