NBC has ordered a drama pilot set in the world of virtual reality from writer and executive producer Mickey Fisher.

“Reverie” is a described as a grounded and dramatic thriller about a former detective specializing in human behavior who is brought in when the launch of an advanced virtual reality program has dangerous and unintended consequences.

Fisher is the creator of former CBS drama “Extant” starring Halle Berry. The pilot is produced by Universal Television and Amblin Television. In addition to Fisher, Brooklyn Weaver, and Amblin’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey serve as executive producers.

“Extant” ran for two seasons on CBS from 2014 to 2015. Season two averaged a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers, and 4.7 million total viewers. The first season of the summer science-fiction drama series averaged a 1.1 ratind and 6.2 million total viewers. “Extant” starred Berry as an astronaut who comes home from a 13-month mission in space pregnant.