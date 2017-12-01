NBC News Starts Internal Review of How it Handled Matt Lauer Harassment Allegations

NBC News, under intense scrutiny since it fired “Today” anchor Matt Lauer in the wake of revelations of incidents involving him and sexual harassment under its corporate aegis, said it would conduct an internal review of its handling of the matter.

“A team of the most experienced NBCUniversal Legal and Human Resources leaders have begun a thorough and timely review of what happened and what we can do to build a culture of greater transparency, openness and respect for each other,” said Andrew Lack, chairman of NBC News and MSNBC, in a memo to staffers Friday, “At the conclusion of the review we will share what we’ve learned, no matter how painful, and act on it.”

The NBCUniversal unit has been under a microscope since revealing earlier this week that it had terminated Lauer, who greeted viewers on “Today” for more than two decades, for what it said was “inappropriate sexual behavior.” NBC News on Wednesday disclosed that it had“received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” by Lauer. “It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards.” Variety in a report detailed multiple allegations of untoward behavior, citing three women who have identified themselves of sexual harassment by Lauer. Since that time, more allegations about the star anchor’s behavior have come to light. NBC News has confirmed two more women came forward since it terminated the TV journalist’s contract.

“This week we saw that when an employee comes forward to report misconduct, the system works. The complaint is quickly assessed and meaningful action is taken,” said Lack in the memo. “But we also learned that we must do a much better job of making people feel empowered to take that crucial first step of reporting bad behavior.” The allegations surrounding Lauer include incidents that took place several years ago, and suggest an ongoing pattern of behavior taking place over a longer period of time.

