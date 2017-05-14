Watch Trailers for NBC’s New Shows ‘The Brave’ and ‘Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders’

NBC revealed the first looks at its new fall shows on Sunday, with dramas “The Brave” and “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders” dropping their first trailers.

“The Brave” is a military drama that has landed the coveted Monday post-“The Voice” timeslot on NBC’s 2017-2018 schedule. “The Menendez Murders,” from superproducer Dick Wolf, is the first installment of a new anthology series that will detail the shocking case of the infamous brothers who killed their parents in 1989. It will air Thursdays after “This Is Us.”

Most of NBC’s other new series orders for the 2017-18 season are being held for midseason debuts. Among the other shows ordered by the network this season are: comedies “Champions” from Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy and “AP Bio” from Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers, as well as the drama “Rise” from Jason Katims, and virtual reality thriller “Reverie.”The Brave

The series from Keshet Studios revolves around an elite team of military operatives who use advance surveillance techniques to help execute dangerous missions around the world to save innocent people from harm. Dean Georgaris wrote and exec produced the pilot. Brad Anderson directed and is an exec producer along with Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan.

The ensemble cast includes Anne Heche, Mike Vogel, Sofia Pernas, Tate Ellington, Natacha Karam, Demetrius Grosse, Noah Mills, and Hadi Tabbal.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

The first installment of the new true crime anthology series will consist of eight hour-long episodes focusing on the case of Lyle and Erik Menendez, brothers who were convicted of murdering their parents and sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole in 1996.

“Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf will executive produce through his Wolf Entertainment banner in association with Universal Television. Peter Jankowski and Arthur W. Forney will also executive produce. Rene Balcer will serve as showrunner. As Variety exclusively reported, Edie Falco will star as attorney Leslie Abramson.