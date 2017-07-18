NBC Names Linda Giambrone Head of Alternative Production

NBC has hired veteran unscripted executive Linda Giambrone to head alternative production for the network. She will serve as executive vice president of production, NBC Entertainment. She will oversee all physical production for alternative programming on NBC as well as for Universal Television Alternative studio.

“The fact that Linda is joining our team at this pivotal point in Universal Television Alternative’s growth is a huge coup for us,” said Universal Television Alternative president Meredith Ahr. “A studio’s value is in being a trusted brand, and that is built on its people’s ability to innovate, problem solve, and deliver at the highest level. Linda is someone who will ensure our execution is unparalleled as we continue to expand and position ourselves as a global leader.”

“With her vast experience working in various television formats and launching productions of all sizes, Linda is one of the industry’s most respected production executives,” said George Cheeks, president of business operations and late night programming, NBC and Universal Television. “I’m looking forward to working with Linda to grow our studio operations and expand our global footprint with innovative alternative formats.”

Giambrone most recently served as executive vice president and head of unscripted production for Endemol Shine North America. There she oversaw production for series including “MasterChef,” “MasterChef Junior,” “The Biggest Loser,” “The Island,” and “Restaurant Startup.”