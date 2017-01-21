NBC has ordered an untitled comed pilot from writer and executive producer Kourtney Kang.

The project from 20th Century Fox Television and “Fresh Off the Boat” showrunner Nahnatchka Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions, is based on Kang’s real life. The single-camera comedy explores what it’s like to grow up as the only girl in the only mixed race family in the suburbs of Philadelphia, dealing with real-world issues like race and gender while never losing focus of her life goa — to become a Laker Girl like her idol, Paula Abdul.

Khan and Fierce Baby’s Mandy Summers will serve as non-writing executive producers. Fred Savage will direct the pilot and also will executive produce.

NBC last year gave a hefty put-pilot commitment to the project, making it a strong candidate to move ahead with a pilot order.

The pilot reunites Khan and Kang — the former being the creator, showrunner and executive producer of ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat,” and the latter serving as co-executive producer on the show. It is also the first project for Savage under the deal that he signed last year with 20th Century Fox Television on the heels of his role opposite Rob Lowe in comedy “The Grinder.”